Captrust Financial Advisors Has $479,000 Stake in VF Corp (VFC)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 1,357.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in VF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VF by 1,233.7% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,008,805 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $245,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,208 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VF by 9.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,770,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,019,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,165 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VF by 58.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,482,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $512,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,128 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of VF by 89.6% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,479,346 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $283,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its stake in VF by 134,251.9% in the 3rd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,543,703 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $144,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,554 shares in the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $69.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. VF Corp has a fifty-two week low of $69.20 and a fifty-two week high of $97.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. VF had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that VF Corp will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th were given a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 7th. VF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.46%.

In other news, Director Richard Carucci bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.65 per share, with a total value of $393,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,790,143.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VFC shares. Canaccord Genuity set a $108.00 price objective on VF and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on VF to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on VF from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on VF from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised VF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.17.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

