Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 3,164.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ED. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 385.5% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Peak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, TLP Group LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

ED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.36.

NYSE:ED opened at $79.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $85.45.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 12.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 13th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.93%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/22/captrust-financial-advisors-increases-stake-in-consolidated-edison-inc-ed.html.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.4 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,600 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.