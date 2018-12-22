Carbon Black Inc (CBLK) Insider Michael Viscuso Sells 50,000 Shares

Carbon Black Inc (NASDAQ:CBLK) insider Michael Viscuso sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $681,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CBLK stock opened at $12.27 on Friday. Carbon Black Inc has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $35.00.

Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $53.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.65 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carbon Black Inc will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on CBLK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Carbon Black from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carbon Black from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carbon Black presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBLK. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carbon Black during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Partner Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Carbon Black during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carbon Black during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Carbon Black during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Carbon Black during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $299,000. 25.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carbon Black

Carbon Black, Inc provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its security cloud platform captures, records, and analyzes unfiltered endpoint data. The company's solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to and remediate cyber attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach.

