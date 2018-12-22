Cardinal Energy Ltd (CJ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Cardinal Energy Ltd (TSE:CJ) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th.

Shares of CJ traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$1.96. The company had a trading volume of 895,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.50, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Cardinal Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.91 and a 52 week high of C$5.89.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$87.39 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Cardinal Energy will post 0.25999998758209 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CJ shares. Cormark dropped their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$6.50 to C$4.25 in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. CIBC dropped their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$6.75 to C$6.25 in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, GMP Securities dropped their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$7.25 to C$6.25 in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.17.

In related news, insider Robert Ernest Law Wollmann sold 52,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.82, for a total value of C$148,896.00. Also, insider David Kelly acquired 17,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.18 per share, with a total value of C$56,922.00. Over the last three months, insiders bought 127,150 shares of company stock worth $342,741.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. It holds interests in the Wainwright, Bantry, Mitsue, and Grande Prairie properties. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

