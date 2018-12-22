Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 216,286 Shares of D. R. Horton Inc (DHI)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,563 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 216,286 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 2,033.5% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton during the third quarter worth $160,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton during the third quarter worth $205,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton during the third quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton during the third quarter worth $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

DHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush set a $43.00 target price on D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on D. R. Horton to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price objective on D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America set a $65.00 price objective on D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.27.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $33.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. D. R. Horton Inc has a 52-week low of $32.53 and a 52-week high of $53.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.25.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 23rd. This is an increase from D. R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.67%.

In related news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 12,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $486,157.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,474,737.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $1,151,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 112,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,162,310.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,892 shares of company stock worth $7,518,227 in the last quarter. 6.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/22/carnegie-capital-asset-management-llc-sells-216286-shares-of-d-r-horton-inc-dhi.html.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.