Carnival (CCL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 16.70%. Carnival’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Carnival updated its Q1 guidance to $0.40-0.44 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $4.50-4.80 EPS.

Shares of CCL opened at $47.86 on Friday. Carnival has a fifty-two week low of $47.58 and a fifty-two week high of $72.70. The stock has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.95%.

In other news, General Counsel Arnaldo Perez sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $449,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Carnival by 94.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,838,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,783,000 after buying an additional 8,176,078 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival during the second quarter worth about $51,309,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival by 30.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,745,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,841,000 after buying an additional 863,411 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Carnival by 2,565.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 835,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,265,000 after buying an additional 803,940 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival during the second quarter worth about $34,285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Macquarie set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Carnival and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Carnival and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Carnival and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Carnival presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.40.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn brands in North America; and AIDA, Costa, P&O Cruises (Australia), Cunard, and P&O Cruises (UK) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia.

