Carnival (CCL) Trading Down 2.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) was down 2.7% during trading on Friday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $69.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Carnival traded as low as $48.74 and last traded at $48.45. Approximately 208,504 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,745,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.79.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $75.00 target price on shares of Carnival and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Carnival from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Carnival from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 28th. Bank of America set a $78.00 price target on shares of Carnival and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $73.00 price target on shares of Carnival and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

In related news, General Counsel Arnaldo Perez sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $449,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Carnival by 11.3% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Carnival by 34.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Carnival by 2.6% in the third quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 37,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ increased its holdings in Carnival by 5.9% in the third quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Carnival by 25.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.02.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Carnival Corp will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.36%.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn brands in North America; and AIDA, Costa, P&O Cruises (Australia), Cunard, and P&O Cruises (UK) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia.

