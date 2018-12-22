Casey’s General Stores (CASY) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CASY. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price objective on Casey’s General Stores and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a $130.00 price objective on Casey’s General Stores and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $124.55 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores has a 1 year low of $90.42 and a 1 year high of $137.08. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 10th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.19. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Terry W. Handley sold 3,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total transaction of $395,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,751. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP William J. Walljasper sold 7,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.05, for a total value of $945,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,898,218.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,152,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,231,000 after acquiring an additional 75,313 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 745,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,252,000 after acquiring an additional 101,919 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 343,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,345,000 after acquiring an additional 104,153 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

