Castle Brands (ROX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Castle Brands Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ROX) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 770,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 183% from the previous session’s volume of 272,312 shares.The stock last traded at $0.79 and had previously closed at $0.78.

Separately, Barrington Research set a $2.00 price objective on Castle Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Castle Brands by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 778,334 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Castle Brands by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,442,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 20,410 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Castle Brands by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 3,222,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 131,664 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Castle Brands by 360.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 115,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 90,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Castle Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000.

About Castle Brands (NYSEAMERICAN:ROX)

Castle Brands Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, imports, and sells beverage alcohol and non-alcoholic beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company offers premium and super premium rums, whiskey, liqueurs, vodka, tequila, wine, amaretto, and other spirits, as well as ginger beer and ready-to-drink cocktails.

