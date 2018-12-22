Catcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $59,923.00 (CAT)

Catcoin (CURRENCY:CAT) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 22nd. In the last seven days, Catcoin has traded flat against the dollar. Catcoin has a total market cap of $59,923.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Catcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Catcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000136 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Catcoin

CAT is a coin. Its launch date was July 5th, 2017. Catcoin’s total supply is 6,662,700 coins. Catcoin’s official Twitter account is @catcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Catcoin is www.catcoins.org.

Buying and Selling Catcoin

Catcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Catcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Catcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

