CDK Global Inc (CDK) Stake Raised by Man Group plc

Man Group plc grew its position in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,539 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,172 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $13,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDK. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in CDK Global by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in CDK Global by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 29,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in CDK Global by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,487 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in CDK Global by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 69,569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,525,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CDK Global by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 7,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global stock opened at $45.57 on Friday. CDK Global Inc has a 1 year low of $45.21 and a 1 year high of $76.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.72.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. CDK Global had a net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 173.86%. The company had revenue of $554.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CDK Global Inc will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is presently 19.74%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer set a $67.00 target price on shares of CDK Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of CDK Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.20.

In related news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.96 per share, with a total value of $127,400.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 39,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,199.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Neil Packham purchased 588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.76 per share, with a total value of $28,082.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 588 shares in the company, valued at $28,082.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 10,988 shares of company stock worth $555,855. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

