CECO Environmental (CECE) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on CECO Environmental in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.15.

Shares of CECE opened at $6.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $247.45 million, a PE ratio of 47.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.53. CECO Environmental has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $9.18.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $88.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.50 million. CECO Environmental had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CECO Environmental will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David B. Liner acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.86 per share, for a total transaction of $39,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,579.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CECE. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 237.2% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 470,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 330,700 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. raised its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 199.6% during the 2nd quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 358,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 238,550 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,190,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,449,000 after acquiring an additional 150,978 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,364,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,798,000 after acquiring an additional 76,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,299,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,238,000 after acquiring an additional 33,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions to the environmental, energy, and fluid handling and filtration industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Environmental, and Fluid Handling and Filtration. The Energy segment offers gas turbine exhaust systems, dampers and diverters, gas and liquid separation and filtration equipment, selective catalytic reduction and selective non-catalytic reduction systems, acoustical components and silencers, secondary separators, and expansion joints for the power and petrochemical industries.

