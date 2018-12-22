Ceconomy (CEC1) PT Set at €2.80 by Independent Research

Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) has been assigned a €2.80 ($3.26) price objective by Independent Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price suggests a potential downside of 21.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CEC1. Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.70 ($5.47) price target on Ceconomy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on Ceconomy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. HSBC set a €3.30 ($3.84) price target on Ceconomy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on Ceconomy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on Ceconomy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €4.38 ($5.09).

ETR CEC1 opened at €3.56 ($4.14) on Thursday. Ceconomy has a twelve month low of €8.88 ($10.33) and a twelve month high of €29.50 ($34.30).

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multichannel consumer electronics stores under the MediaMarkt and Saturn brand names; redcoon.de, an online electronics store; and JUKE!, a music streaming service that comprise songs, films, games, and e-books. The company also operates iBOOD, a live-shopping portal; Flip4New!, a purchasing service for consumer electronics, which allow customers to sell used electronic articles; and LocaFox, a local commerce platform that connects local retailers with the multichannel world.

