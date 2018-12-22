Cedar Fair (FUN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $47.82

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $47.82 and last traded at $48.65, with a volume of 124423 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.89.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FUN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.29.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.55. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 1,656.35%. The business had revenue of $663.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.925 per share. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. This is a positive change from Cedar Fair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 3rd. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is 91.36%.

In other news, Director Thomas Klein purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,855,491.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric Affeldt purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.44 per share, for a total transaction of $102,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,568. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,416,000. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Cedar Fair by 61.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC grew its position in Cedar Fair by 24.3% during the third quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Cedar Fair by 2.9% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 81,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cedar Fair by 34.3% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in Cedar Fair by 6.7% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 42,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/22/cedar-fair-fun-hits-new-1-year-low-at-47-82.html.

Cedar Fair Company Profile (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.