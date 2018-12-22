Cedar Fair (FUN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $47.82

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $47.82 and last traded at $48.65, with a volume of 124423 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.89.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on FUN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.
The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.29.
Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.55. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 1,656.35%. The business had revenue of $663.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.925 per share. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. This is a positive change from Cedar Fair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 3rd. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is 91.36%.
In other news, Director Thomas Klein purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,855,491.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric Affeldt purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.44 per share, for a total transaction of $102,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,568. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,416,000. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Cedar Fair by 61.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC grew its position in Cedar Fair by 24.3% during the third quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Cedar Fair by 2.9% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 81,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cedar Fair by 34.3% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in Cedar Fair by 6.7% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 42,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.77% of the company’s stock.
Cedar Fair Company Profile (NYSE:FUN)
Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.
