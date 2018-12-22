Celcuity (CELC) vs. RadNet (RDNT) Head to Head Comparison

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) and RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Celcuity alerts:

This table compares Celcuity and RadNet’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celcuity N/A N/A -$6.25 million ($0.78) -28.44 RadNet $922.19 million 0.55 $50,000.00 $0.29 35.90

RadNet has higher revenue and earnings than Celcuity. Celcuity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RadNet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Celcuity and RadNet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Celcuity 0 0 2 0 3.00 RadNet 0 0 1 2 3.67

Celcuity currently has a consensus target price of $35.50, suggesting a potential upside of 60.05%. RadNet has a consensus target price of $14.67, suggesting a potential upside of 40.89%. Given Celcuity’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Celcuity is more favorable than RadNet.

Volatility and Risk

Celcuity has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RadNet has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.2% of Celcuity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of RadNet shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.5% of Celcuity shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of RadNet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Celcuity and RadNet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celcuity N/A -24.34% -23.67% RadNet -0.44% 14.62% 1.75%

Summary

RadNet beats Celcuity on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity Inc., a cellular analysis company, discovers cancer sub-types and commercializes diagnostic tests to enhance the response rates of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies in the United States. The company is developing CELx tests to diagnose two new sub-types of HER2-negative breast cancer. It is also developing CELx tests to diagnose 14 new potential cancer sub-types in breast, lung, colon, ovarian, kidney, bladder, and hematological cancers. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services. The company also develops and sells computerized systems for the imaging industry, including picture archiving communications systems; and provides teleradiology services for remote interpretation of images on behalf of radiology groups, hospitals, and imaging center customers. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 297 facilities directly or indirectly through joint ventures with hospitals in California, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.