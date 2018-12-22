Cellectis (CLLS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cellectis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Oppenheimer set a $44.00 price target on shares of Cellectis and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Sunday, November 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cellectis from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cellectis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cellectis currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Shares of CLLS opened at $15.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $680.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.71. Cellectis has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $38.85.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 324.07% and a negative return on equity of 21.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cellectis will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLLS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cellectis by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 481,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,586,000 after buying an additional 96,847 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cellectis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,390,000. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cellectis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,003,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Cellectis by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 156,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after buying an additional 84,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cellectis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,154,000. Institutional investors own 27.68% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

