Centerstate Bank Corp (CSFL) Chairman Purchases $30,024.75 in Stock

Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) Chairman Ernest S. Pinner bought 1,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $30,024.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 115,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,515.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Centerstate Bank stock opened at $20.24 on Friday. Centerstate Bank Corp has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $32.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.56.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Centerstate Bank had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 22.11%. The firm had revenue of $128.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.03 million. Analysts anticipate that Centerstate Bank Corp will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Centerstate Bank by 19.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Centerstate Bank by 13.2% in the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 23,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centerstate Bank by 34.2% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Centerstate Bank by 14.7% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 24,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centerstate Bank by 3.9% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 85,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSFL. Brean Capital set a $33.00 target price on Centerstate Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded Centerstate Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centerstate Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centerstate Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

Centerstate Bank Company Profile

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries in Florida. The company's deposit products include savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

