Central Garden & Pet Co (CENT) Stake Lowered by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,223 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,598,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,619,000 after acquiring an additional 25,919 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 452,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,100,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,671,000 after acquiring an additional 180,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 140,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 26,676 shares in the last quarter. 32.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CENT stock opened at $31.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 3.71. Central Garden & Pet Co has a fifty-two week low of $29.81 and a fifty-two week high of $45.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.03.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $502.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Central Garden & Pet’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel George A. Yuhas sold 16,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $495,655.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Edwards acquired 2,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.07 per share, with a total value of $99,825.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,930 shares in the company, valued at $99,825.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Garden & Pet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats comprising edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhide, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories for birds, small animals, and specialty pets.

