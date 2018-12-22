Ceragon Networks Ltd (CRNT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ:CRNT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.75.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRNT. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 7th. Oppenheimer set a $5.00 price target on shares of Ceragon Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 21.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 16,925 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ceragon Networks by 1,581.7% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 34,306 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Ceragon Networks by 221.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 34,787 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC boosted its stake in Ceragon Networks by 1.7% in the third quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 3,050,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,279,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Ceragon Networks by 42.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 253,117 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 75,277 shares during the last quarter. 23.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CRNT opened at $3.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $282.08 million, a PE ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90. Ceragon Networks has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $4.95.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $86.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.59 million. Ceragon Networks had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 11.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ceragon Networks will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

