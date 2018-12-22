Chainlink (LINK) Achieves Market Cap of $111.25 Million

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One Chainlink token can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00007854 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Mercatox, Radar Relay and IDEX. In the last seven days, Chainlink has traded up 54% against the US dollar. Chainlink has a market capitalization of $111.25 million and $3.15 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009118 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025106 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.75 or 0.02613051 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00146994 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00179029 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000117 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024924 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025024 BTC.

About Chainlink

Chainlink launched on September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Chainlink

Chainlink can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance, Huobi, IDEX, Mercatox, Kyber Network, Radar Relay, COSS and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

