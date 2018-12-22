Cheetah Mobile Inc (CMCM) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Cheetah Mobile Inc (NYSE:CMCM) by 53.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 60,800 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Cheetah Mobile were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Cheetah Mobile in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cheetah Mobile in the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Cheetah Mobile in the third quarter valued at about $192,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cheetah Mobile in the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Cheetah Mobile in the third quarter valued at about $1,038,000. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMCM opened at $6.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.88. Cheetah Mobile Inc has a 52 week low of $5.37 and a 52 week high of $18.18.

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Cheetah Mobile had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 29.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Cheetah Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Cheetah Mobile Profile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as a mobile Internet company worldwide. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser to protect users from malicious threats; and CM Launcher, which provides personalized experience in using smart phones.

