Chemical Financial Co. (CHFC) Stake Increased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Chemical Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHFC) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,367 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chemical Financial were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Chemical Financial by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 180,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after purchasing an additional 21,193 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Chemical Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,072,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Chemical Financial by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemical Financial by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 18,884 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Chemical Financial by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHFC. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Chemical Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered Chemical Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemical Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered Chemical Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded Chemical Financial from an “under perform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of Chemical Financial stock opened at $35.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Chemical Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $35.76 and a 1 year high of $59.83.

Chemical Financial (NASDAQ:CHFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $197.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.16 million. Chemical Financial had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 24.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chemical Financial Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 6th. Chemical Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Chemical Financial Company Profile

Chemical Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company of Chemical Bank that offers banking and fiduciary products and services to residents and business customers. It offers business and personal checking accounts, savings and individual retirement accounts, time deposit instruments, electronically accessed banking products, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, debit cards, safe deposit box, money transfer, automated teller machines, insurance and investment products, corporate and personal wealth management, and mortgage banking and other banking services.

