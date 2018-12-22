Cheniere Energy Partners (CQP) Debt Trading 1.3% Higher

An issue of Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) debt rose 1.3% as a percentage of its face value during trading on Friday. The debt issue has a 5.625% coupon and is set to mature on October 1, 2026. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $95.25 and were trading at $98.51 last week. Price changes in a company’s debt in credit markets often anticipate parallel changes in its stock price.

CQP has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors lowered Cheniere Energy Partners to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup set a $41.00 target price on Cheniere Energy Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.78.

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $37.67 on Friday. Cheniere Energy Partners LP has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $40.56.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CQP. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at about $204,000.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

