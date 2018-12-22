Cheryl Miller Sells 539 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (AN) Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) CFO Cheryl Miller sold 539 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $17,943.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,232.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AN opened at $33.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.20. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $62.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.21.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. AutoNation had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. AutoNation’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation during the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation during the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AutoNation during the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in AutoNation during the third quarter valued at about $243,000. 64.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on AutoNation in a report on Friday, August 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. TheStreet lowered AutoNation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Wolfe Research lowered AutoNation from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Cheryl Miller Sells 539 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (AN) Stock” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/22/cheryl-miller-sells-539-shares-of-autonation-inc-an-stock.html.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.