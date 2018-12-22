Chevron Co. (CVX) Shares Sold by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 0.9% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Live Your Vision LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 308.0% during the 2nd quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 4,389.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James William Johnson sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total value of $1,126,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,605. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,270,833. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CVX opened at $104.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $102.91 and a 12 month high of $133.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $43.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.17 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 121.08%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVX. Redburn Partners downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price target on Chevron and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.63.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

