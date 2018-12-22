Chiasma Inc (CHMA) Insider Mark J. Fitzpatrick Purchases 9,612 Shares of Stock

Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA) insider Mark J. Fitzpatrick bought 9,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $24,030.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,030. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Chiasma stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.40. 93,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,168. Chiasma Inc has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $4.87.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHMA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Chiasma by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 896,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 81,205 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Chiasma by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 27,505 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chiasma by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 17,881 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Chiasma by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chiasma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. 61.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chiasma Company Profile

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

