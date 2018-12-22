China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp (CADC) & Chicago Bridge & Iron (CBI) Financial Contrast

China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp (NASDAQ:CADC) and Chicago Bridge & Iron (NYSE:CBI) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.7% of China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.0% of Chicago Bridge & Iron shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.9% of China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Chicago Bridge & Iron shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp and Chicago Bridge & Iron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp -16.15% -65.26% -11.63% Chicago Bridge & Iron N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp and Chicago Bridge & Iron’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp $45.74 million 0.24 -$7.39 million N/A N/A Chicago Bridge & Iron N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Chicago Bridge & Iron has lower revenue, but higher earnings than China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp.

Dividends

Chicago Bridge & Iron pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share. China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp and Chicago Bridge & Iron, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp 0 0 0 0 N/A Chicago Bridge & Iron 1 3 2 0 2.17

Chicago Bridge & Iron has a consensus price target of $16.40, suggesting a potential upside of ∞. Given Chicago Bridge & Iron’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Chicago Bridge & Iron is more favorable than China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp.

Summary

Chicago Bridge & Iron beats China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp

China Advanced Construction Materials Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials for large scale infrastructure, commercial, and residential developments primarily in the People's Republic of China. Its products include ready-mixed concrete blends, controlled low-strength materials, high-strength concrete products with customized fibers, and soil cement and foundation concretes; and compound admixture, lightweight aggregate, thermostat, and C100 high performance concrete products. The company sells its products to construction companies. It serves subcontractors, general contractors, property owners and developers, governmental agencies, and home builders. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Beijing, China.

About Chicago Bridge & Iron

Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. provides services to customers in energy infrastructure market. The Company provides services, such as conceptual design, technology, engineering, procurement, fabrication, modularization, construction, commissioning, maintenance, program management and environmental services. Its Engineering and Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services. Its Fabrication Services segment provides fabrication and erection of steel plate structures; fabrication of piping systems and process modules, and manufacturing and distribution of pipe and fittings. The Technology segment provides process technology licenses and associated engineering services, and catalysts, for petrochemical and refining industries, and offers process planning and project development services.

