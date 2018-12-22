Christopher & Banks (CBK) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Christopher & Banks (NYSE:CBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Christopher & Banks Corporation is a Minneapolis-based specialty retailer of women’s clothing providing exclusive fashions under the Christopher & Banks and C.J. Banks labels. Currently, the Company operates 351 stores in 30 states, located primarily in the northern half of the United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Christopher & Banks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th.

Shares of CBK stock opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. Christopher & Banks has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $1.37.

Christopher & Banks (NYSE:CBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $91.29 million for the quarter. Christopher & Banks had a negative return on equity of 62.02% and a negative net margin of 8.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Christopher & Banks will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBK. Virginia National Bank purchased a new position in Christopher & Banks during the third quarter worth about $726,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Christopher & Banks by 40.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 411,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 118,139 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Christopher & Banks by 2.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,716,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 74,000 shares during the period. 34.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Christopher & Banks

Christopher & Banks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of private-brand women's apparel and accessories in the United States. The company designs and sells women's apparel and accessories to customers ranging in age from 40 and older. Its stores offer women's apparel consisting of casual clothing, everyday basics, wear-to-work, leisure/active wear, and sleepwear in missy, petite, and women sizes, as well as jewelry and accessories.

