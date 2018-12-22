Chromadex (CDXC) & Mannatech (MTEX) Critical Contrast

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) and Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

Mannatech pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.0%. Chromadex does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Chromadex and Mannatech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chromadex 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mannatech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Chromadex currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 69.49%. Given Chromadex’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Chromadex is more favorable than Mannatech.

Volatility and Risk

Chromadex has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mannatech has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chromadex and Mannatech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chromadex $21.20 million 9.20 -$11.37 million ($0.35) -10.11 Mannatech $176.70 million 0.27 -$1.78 million N/A N/A

Mannatech has higher revenue and earnings than Chromadex.

Profitability

This table compares Chromadex and Mannatech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chromadex -112.99% -77.80% -61.86% Mannatech -3.43% -2.51% -1.19%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.3% of Chromadex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.0% of Mannatech shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Chromadex shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.7% of Mannatech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mannatech beats Chromadex on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chromadex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers research and quality control products and services to dietary supplements, food, beverages, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical industries; Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide(NAD) level used for healthy aging; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients. It also provides reference standards, materials, and kits to conduct quality control of raw materials and consumer products; and fine chemicals and phytochemicals for research and new product development applications. In addition, the company offers a range of consulting services, including regulatory support, product development, risk management, and litigation support. Further, it assists customers in creating processes for manufacturing natural products using green chemistry, as well as developing phytochemical libraries. The company markets and sells its products directly in the United States and Canada; and through international distributors. ChromaDex Corporation has a strategic partnership for healthy aging research with the Jiangxi Provincial Government, the People's Republic of China. ChromaDex Corporation is based in Irvine, California.

Mannatech Company Profile

Mannatech, Incorporated provides wellness solutions. The company develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements, topical, skin care and anti-aging products, and weight-management products. It markets its products through network marketing channels in the Americas, Europe/the Middle East/Africa, and the Asia/Pacific. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Coppell, Texas.

