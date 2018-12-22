CIBC Trims Painted Pony Energy (PONY) Target Price to C$2.75

Painted Pony Energy (TSE:PONY) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PONY. GMP Securities reduced their price objective on Painted Pony Energy from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Painted Pony Energy from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Painted Pony Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Painted Pony Energy from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$2.81.

Shares of PONY stock opened at C$1.34 on Tuesday. Painted Pony Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.30 and a 1-year high of C$3.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.89.

About Painted Pony Energy

Painted Pony Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas resources in Western Canada. It focuses primarily on the development and production of natural gas and natural gas liquids from the Montney formation in northeast British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd.

