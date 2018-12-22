Cincinnati Bell (CBB) Shares Down 6%

Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB)’s share price fell 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.53 and last traded at $7.27. 25,547 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 481,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.73.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CBB. ValuEngine downgraded Cincinnati Bell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Cincinnati Bell to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Get Cincinnati Bell alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $358.69 million, a PE ratio of -83.75 and a beta of 1.13.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.31 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 13.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,085,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,117,000 after acquiring an additional 604,538 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 13.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,085,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,117,000 after acquiring an additional 604,538 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 14.6% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 124,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 15,814 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 3.7% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 170,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 5.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 151,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,919 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Cincinnati Bell (CBB) Shares Down 6%” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/22/cincinnati-bell-cbb-shares-down-6.html.

Cincinnati Bell Company Profile (NYSE:CBB)

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as Fioptics voice lines, voice over Internet protocol, long distance, digital trunking, switched access, caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.