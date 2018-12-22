Cintas (CTAS) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.30-7.38 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.87-6.91 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.84 billion.Cintas also updated its FY19 guidance to $7.30-7.38 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cintas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Northcoast Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 target price on shares of Cintas and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cintas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $201.00 target price on shares of Cintas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cintas presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $194.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $159.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.03. Cintas has a 52 week low of $147.38 and a 52 week high of $217.34.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th were given a $2.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous annual dividend of $1.62. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.51%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

