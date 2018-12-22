Cision (CISN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.13

Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.13 and last traded at $11.33, with a volume of 54352 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CISN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank lowered Cision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cision presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

Cision (NYSE:CISN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $177.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.92 million. Cision had a positive return on equity of 31.58% and a negative net margin of 6.65%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cision Ltd will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cision during the third quarter worth about $123,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cision during the third quarter worth about $143,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cision during the third quarter worth about $171,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Cision during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Cision during the second quarter worth about $171,000. 52.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cision Company Profile (NYSE:CISN)

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs. It offers Cision Communications Cloud, an earned media cloud-based platform that brands can use to build relationships with influencers and buyers in order to amplify their marketplace influence; and provides media database that offers access to influencers when planning a campaign, as well as to schedule and record various interactions with contacts.

