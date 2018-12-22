Citadel Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (SNSR)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,708 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNSR. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the second quarter worth about $309,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 34.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 33,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 8,480 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the second quarter worth about $982,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 61,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SNSR opened at $15.72 on Friday. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $21.41.

