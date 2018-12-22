Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $650,000 in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 175.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 76,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 48,889 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $346,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $523,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $876,000.

NYSEARCA FENY opened at $15.25 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 52 week low of $15.14 and a 52 week high of $22.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%.

