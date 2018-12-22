Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 43,746 Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (KELYA)

Citadel Advisors LLC lessened its position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 63.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43,746 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Kelly Services by 384.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 210.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416 shares in the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KELYA. BidaskClub raised shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Friday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of KELYA opened at $19.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $787.81 million, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.74. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $32.31.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.18. Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.64%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 43,746 Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (KELYA)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/22/citadel-advisors-llc-sells-43746-shares-of-kelly-services-inc-kelya.html.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions (GTS), and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

Read More: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KELYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.