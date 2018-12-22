C&J Energy Services Inc (CJ) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in shares of C&J Energy Services Inc (NYSE:CJ) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,231 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in C&J Energy Services were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CJ. Schneider Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of C&J Energy Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,430,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of C&J Energy Services by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,305,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,547,000 after acquiring an additional 178,695 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of C&J Energy Services by 149.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,045,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,737,000 after acquiring an additional 625,678 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of C&J Energy Services by 205.6% during the 3rd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 29,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of C&J Energy Services by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 258,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after acquiring an additional 153,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CJ. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of C&J Energy Services in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C&J Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $29.00 price objective on shares of C&J Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Citigroup set a $24.00 target price on shares of C&J Energy Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on shares of C&J Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.69.

In other C&J Energy Services news, insider Donald Jeffrey Gawick bought 7,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.60 per share, with a total value of $102,638.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,643 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,387.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CJ opened at $13.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $924.38 million, a P/E ratio of -93.14 and a beta of 0.73. C&J Energy Services Inc has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $36.57.

C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $567.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.66 million. C&J Energy Services had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts expect that C&J Energy Services Inc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

C&J Energy Services Profile

C&J Energy Services, Inc provides well construction, well completion, well support, and other complementary oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies throughout the continental United States. It operates through Completion Services and Well Support Services segments. The Completion Services segment provides hydraulic fracturing; cased-hole solutions comprising cased-hole wireline, pumpdown, wireline logging, perforating, pressure pumping, well site make-up and pressure testing, and other complementary services; and well construction and intervention services, which include cementing, coiled tubing, and directional drilling services.

