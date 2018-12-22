Clean Harbors Inc (CLH) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLH. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 131.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $130,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,967.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total value of $3,208,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,859,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,636,008.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,804 shares of company stock valued at $3,532,423. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Clean Harbors from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. UBS Group set a $56.00 target price on Clean Harbors and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clean Harbors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.75.

NYSE CLH opened at $48.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Clean Harbors Inc has a 1-year low of $44.74 and a 1-year high of $72.50.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $843.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.07 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 4.18%. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Harbors Inc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. It operates through Technical Services; Industrial and Field Services; Safety-Kleen; and Oil, Gas and Lodging Services segments. The company's Technical Services segment provides a range of hazardous material management services, including the packaging, collection, transportation, treatment, and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste at its incinerator, landfill, wastewater, and other treatment facilities.

