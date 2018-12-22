Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $214.75 Million Holdings in Phillips 66 (PSX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,905,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 82,979 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $214,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 152.4% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3,040.6% during the second quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 69.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSX opened at $82.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $81.64 and a twelve month high of $123.97.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $30.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 14.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.06%.

In related news, Director J Brian Ferguson bought 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.31 per share, with a total value of $1,984,665.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Phillips 66 from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Barclays raised shares of Phillips 66 from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $133.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.19.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks, delivers refined products to market, and provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids, exports LPG, and provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

