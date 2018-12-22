Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 238,273 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 13.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,545,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 238,273 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $258,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 359.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 16,966 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 264.6% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 32.3% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 47,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Argus raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.38.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 35,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total value of $6,391,091.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,103,902.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $267,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,557,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,614 shares of company stock worth $16,229,527. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $174.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.14. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $145.10 and a fifty-two week high of $184.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.65.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 51.25%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.27%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

