Clearside Biomedical (CLSD) Stock Price Down 17.4%

Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) traded down 17.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. 3,305,153 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 511% from the average session volume of 541,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Clearside Biomedical from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Laidlaw set a $5.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott set a $4.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Clearside Biomedical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.71.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $38.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of -4.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.12). On average, analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical Inc will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,859,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,883,000 after acquiring an additional 645,292 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 712.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 289,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 253,981 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 31.6% in the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 875,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after buying an additional 210,131 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,138,000. Finally, Nexthera Capital LP bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. Institutional investors own 57.94% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/22/clearside-biomedical-clsd-stock-price-down-17-4.html.

About Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. It is developing suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA, a proprietary preservative-free formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA and a concomitant intravitreal injection of Eylea, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion; and suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA alone or together with intravitreal injection of Eylea that is in phase II clinical trial for diabetic macular edema.

Read More: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.