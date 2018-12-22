Clorox Co (CLX) Holdings Lifted by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 2,323.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,614 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $6,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Clorox by 437,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,600 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Clorox by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,506,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,641,000 after acquiring an additional 547,070 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Clorox by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,101,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,962,000 after acquiring an additional 337,621 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 201.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 472,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,863,000 after acquiring an additional 315,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Clorox by 110.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 427,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,991,000 after acquiring an additional 224,143 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLX stock opened at $154.51 on Friday. Clorox Co has a twelve month low of $113.57 and a twelve month high of $167.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.30.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. Clorox had a return on equity of 102.65% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 22nd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.34%.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Costello sold 6,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.08, for a total transaction of $1,101,670.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 12,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.98, for a total value of $2,034,782.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,603 shares in the company, valued at $2,938,901.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 313,228 shares of company stock valued at $50,910,506. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Clorox from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Argus raised Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Clorox from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.07.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

