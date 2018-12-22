CNX Resources Corp (CNX) Director Purchases $1,195,000.00 in Stock

CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,195,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $11.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.06 and a beta of 0.70. CNX Resources Corp has a 12 month low of $11.49 and a 12 month high of $18.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $397.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.23 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 54.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts expect that CNX Resources Corp will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in CNX Resources by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 362,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,188,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 86,334 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 58,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised CNX Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. TheStreet raised CNX Resources from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas in the Appalachian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, it had 7.6 trillion cubic feet equivalent of proved natural gas reserves. The company also owns, operates, and develops natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

