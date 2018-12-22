Cobinhood (COB) Hits One Day Volume of $9,681.00

Cobinhood (CURRENCY:COB) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. In the last seven days, Cobinhood has traded up 39.8% against the US dollar. One Cobinhood token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000294 BTC on exchanges including Cobinhood and Mercatox. Cobinhood has a total market cap of $4.63 million and approximately $9,681.00 worth of Cobinhood was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cobinhood Profile

Cobinhood was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cobinhood’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,345,846 tokens. Cobinhood’s official Twitter account is @cobinhood and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cobinhood’s official message board is medium.com/@Cobinhood. The Reddit community for Cobinhood is /r/cobinhood and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cobinhood’s official website is www.cobinhood.com.

Cobinhood Token Trading

Cobinhood can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cobinhood directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cobinhood should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cobinhood using one of the exchanges listed above.

