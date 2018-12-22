Colfax (CFX) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 50.53% from the company’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Colfax’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

CFX has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank set a $30.00 target price on Colfax and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Colfax in a research note on Monday, October 29th. UBS Group upgraded Colfax from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Argus lowered their target price on Colfax from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Colfax in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of CFX stock opened at $19.93 on Thursday. Colfax has a twelve month low of $19.67 and a twelve month high of $42.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Colfax had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $875.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.38 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Colfax will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jason Maclean sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $32,547.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,346.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ian Brander sold 3,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $84,613.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,240.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,892 shares of company stock valued at $183,658 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,660,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,829,000 after buying an additional 450,807 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,126,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,786,000 after buying an additional 84,025 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,131,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,914,000 after buying an additional 107,552 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,664,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,029,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 143.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 959,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,613,000 after buying an additional 566,039 shares during the period. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified industrial technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, and supplies heavy-duty centrifugal and axial fans, rotary heat exchangers, and gas compressors, as well as related products, systems, and services.

