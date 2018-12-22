Columbia India Infrastructure ETF (INXX) Increases Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

Columbia India Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:INXX) announced an annual dividend on Friday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1637 per share on Thursday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Columbia India Infrastructure ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.10.

Columbia India Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $11.74 on Friday. Columbia India Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $16.79.

