Comcast Co. (CMCSA) EVP Sells $209,102.63 in Stock

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) EVP Arthur R. Block sold 5,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total value of $209,102.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,868.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $33.75 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $30.43 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $160.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $22.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.75 billion. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 36.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 51.4% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. BidaskClub lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.61.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/22/comcast-co-cmcsa-evp-sells-209102-63-in-stock.html.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.