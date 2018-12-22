Comet (CMT) Market Capitalization Reaches $10,158.00

Comet (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One Comet coin can now be purchased for $0.0116 or 0.00000289 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Comet has a total market capitalization of $10,158.00 and approximately $222.00 worth of Comet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Comet has traded 16% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025218 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000225 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000363 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000061 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Comet

Comet (CMT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2016. Comet’s total supply is 872,830 coins. The official website for Comet is cometcoin.com. Comet’s official Twitter account is @cometcoin.

Comet Coin Trading

Comet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Comet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Comet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Comet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

