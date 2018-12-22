CommVault Systems (CVLT) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

CVLT has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities downgraded CommVault Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $55.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.43. CommVault Systems has a one year low of $48.35 and a one year high of $72.65.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $169.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.08 million. CommVault Systems had a positive return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 9.61%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CommVault Systems will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CommVault Systems news, CEO N Robert Hammer sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $10,319,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,799,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,490,232.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CommVault Systems by 134.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in CommVault Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in CommVault Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in CommVault Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in CommVault Systems by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

About CommVault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

