Comparing Cumulus Media (CMLS) and Emmis Communications (EMMS)

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) and Emmis Communications (NASDAQ:EMMS) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cumulus Media and Emmis Communications’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cumulus Media N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Emmis Communications $148.49 million 0.29 $82.12 million N/A N/A

Emmis Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Cumulus Media.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Cumulus Media and Emmis Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cumulus Media 0 1 1 0 2.50 Emmis Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cumulus Media presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.48%. Given Cumulus Media’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cumulus Media is more favorable than Emmis Communications.

Profitability

This table compares Cumulus Media and Emmis Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cumulus Media N/A N/A N/A Emmis Communications 28.32% 41.04% 13.74%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.9% of Cumulus Media shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.3% of Emmis Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Cumulus Media shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.3% of Emmis Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Emmis Communications beats Cumulus Media on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Inc. owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company operates through Radio Station Group and Westwood One segments. It sells commercial advertising time to local, regional, and national advertisers; and network advertising. The company offers content through approximately 445 owned-and-operated stations in 90 United States media markets; and approximately 8,000 broadcast radio stations affiliates and various digital channels. As of December 31, 2017, it operated four and five radio stations under local marketing agreements. Cumulus Media Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Emmis Communications

Emmis Communications Corporation, a diversified media company, engages in radio broadcasting activities in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Radio, Publishing, and Corporate & Emerging Technologies. It operates 11 FM and 3 AM radio stations in New York, Los Angeles, Indianapolis, and Austin, as well as publishes Indianapolis monthly magazine. The company also develops and licenses TagStation, a cloud-based software platform that allows a broadcaster to manage album art, meta data, and enhanced advertising on its various broadcasts; and develops NextRadio, a smartphone application that marries over-the-air FM radio broadcasts with visual and interactive features on smartphones. In addition, it provides Dial Report that offers radio advertising buyers and sellers big data analytics derived from radio station network, smartphone usage, location-based data, listening data, and demographic and behavioral attributes; and engages in dynamic pricing business. Emmis Communications Corporation was founded in 1981 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

